Delta Youth Group Urges Timothy Ezue to Run for Isoko North LG Chairmanship

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Youth O’clock Political Vanguard, a political pressure group, has called upon renowned youth activist, businessman, and philanthropist, Comrade Timothy Ezue, to contest for the Isoko North Local Government Council Chairmanship under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The group made this plea during a motorcade and solidarity march held at Opute Hall, Ozoro over the weekend.

Chairman of the Planning Committee, Comrade Abel Edigbe, highlighted Ezue’s track record of philanthropy and outstanding service to humanity as the basis for their support. He emphasized the need for young people like Ezue to take up leadership roles, citing recent examples from Senegal where a youthful president was elected.

Director-General of the group, Comrade Kingsley Utobaga, commended Governor Oborevwori for his youth-friendly policies and expressed confidence in Ezue’s leadership abilities.

In response, Ezue expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and assured the group that he would consult with party leaders on the matter.

He acknowledged the importance of party decisions and pledged to abide by the directives of party leaders, including Governor Oborevwori, known for his youth-friendly approach.

Ezue promised to communicate his decision after due consultation with party leaders and stakeholders, thanking the supporters for their trust and confidence.

The event, which included a long motorcade through various communities, culminated in a gathering at Opute Hall in Ozoro.