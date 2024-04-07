Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Delta Youth Group Urges Timothy Ezue to Run for Isoko North LG Chairmanship

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Youth O’clock Political Vanguard, a political pressure group, has called upon renowned youth activist, businessman, and philanthropist, Comrade Timothy Ezue, to contest for the Isoko North Local Government Council Chairmanship under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The group made this plea during a motorcade and solidarity march held at Opute Hall, Ozoro over the weekend.

Chairman of the Planning Committee, Comrade Abel Edigbe, highlighted Ezue’s track record of philanthropy and outstanding service to humanity as the basis for their support. He emphasized the need for young people like Ezue to take up leadership roles, citing recent examples from Senegal where a youthful president was elected.

Director-General of the group, Comrade Kingsley Utobaga, commended Governor Oborevwori for his youth-friendly policies and expressed confidence in Ezue’s leadership abilities.

In response, Ezue expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and assured the group that he would consult with party leaders on the matter.

He acknowledged the importance of party decisions and pledged to abide by the directives of party leaders, including Governor Oborevwori, known for his youth-friendly approach.

Ezue promised to communicate his decision after due consultation with party leaders and stakeholders, thanking the supporters for their trust and confidence.

The event, which included a long motorcade through various communities, culminated in a gathering at Opute Hall in Ozoro.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
BREAKING: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays for Eid el Fitr
Next article
SERAP Sues Senate President Over Alleged N3.7trn Budget Padding and Whistleblower Suspension
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

SERAP Sues Senate President Over Alleged N3.7trn Budget Padding and Whistleblower Suspension

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
  SERAP Files Lawsuit Against Senate President over Alleged Budget...

BREAKING: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays for Eid el Fitr

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, 9 and Wednesday!...

Kaduna Police arrest suspected ritualists with gallon of human blood

The Editor The Editor -
The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a nine-man...

 Peter Obi Commits to Labour Party Amid Exit Rumors

The Editor The Editor -
  Amidst internal strife within the Labour Party (LP), Peter...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

SERAP Sues Senate President Over Alleged N3.7trn Budget Padding and Whistleblower Suspension

Cases & Trials 0
  SERAP Files Lawsuit Against Senate President over Alleged Budget...

BREAKING: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays for Eid el Fitr

Top Stories 0
The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, 9 and Wednesday!...

Kaduna Police arrest suspected ritualists with gallon of human blood

Nigeria Police Force 0
The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a nine-man...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com