Menu
Search
Subscribe
Data & News Analysis

 Dangote’s Refinery and Onyema’s Air Peace Driving Nigerianism in Economic Growth   – Olisa Agbakoba 

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olisa Agbakoba, has hailed the positive economic impact of prominent citizens like Aliko Dangote and Allen Onyema, emphasizing the potential for private sector-driven growth in Nigeria.

Agbakoba highlighted the significant developments driven by Dangote’s refinery and Onyema’s Air Peace, indicating a shift towards a brighter economic outlook. He noted the positive signals emerging in the economy, particularly in the areas of fuel supply and aviation.

He pointed out the commendable efforts of Dangote’s refinery in increasing diesel supply, leading to a significant drop in prices. Additionally, plans to introduce Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) sales are expected to further reduce fuel prices. Agbakoba also lauded Air Peace’s breakthrough in international flights to the UK, resulting in a substantial decrease in airfares and a positive response in the forex market.

Agbakoba emphasized the pivotal role of the private sector in driving economic development, urging the government to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. He highlighted the need for a shift from consumption to production, advocating for increased support for local industries.

Reflecting on the recent economic challenges faced by Nigeria, Agbakoba acknowledged the efforts of individuals like Dangote and Onyema in driving positive change. He urged Nigerians to embrace local products and services, emphasizing the importance of national pride and support for indigenous businesses.

The meeting concluded with a call to action for collective efforts in promoting Nigerian-made goods and services, as a means to drive economic growth and national development.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Photos: Sanwo-Olu’s daughter, Modupeoreoluwa ties knot in Lagos
Next article
“$200 million Worth Landmark Beach Resort Faces Demolition for Lagos Coastal Highway”
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“$200 million Worth Landmark Beach Resort Faces Demolition for Lagos Coastal Highway”

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
  Landmark Beach Resort, a beloved tourist spot in Lagos,...

Photos: Sanwo-Olu’s daughter, Modupeoreoluwa ties knot in Lagos

Naija247news Naija247news -
Daughter of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Modupeorelouwa, has...

“Cross River Works Commissioner Denies Criticizing Former Governor Ayade’s Administration”

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Cross River State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Pius...

Aiyedatiwa’s supporters to Disrupt Ondo APC Primary Election Unveiled

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“$200 million Worth Landmark Beach Resort Faces Demolition for Lagos Coastal Highway”

Infrastructure 0
  Landmark Beach Resort, a beloved tourist spot in Lagos,...

Photos: Sanwo-Olu’s daughter, Modupeoreoluwa ties knot in Lagos

Lifestyle News 0
Daughter of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Modupeorelouwa, has...

“Cross River Works Commissioner Denies Criticizing Former Governor Ayade’s Administration”

South South 0
Cross River State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Pius...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com