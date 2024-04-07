Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olisa Agbakoba, has hailed the positive economic impact of prominent citizens like Aliko Dangote and Allen Onyema, emphasizing the potential for private sector-driven growth in Nigeria.

Agbakoba highlighted the significant developments driven by Dangote’s refinery and Onyema’s Air Peace, indicating a shift towards a brighter economic outlook. He noted the positive signals emerging in the economy, particularly in the areas of fuel supply and aviation.

He pointed out the commendable efforts of Dangote’s refinery in increasing diesel supply, leading to a significant drop in prices. Additionally, plans to introduce Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) sales are expected to further reduce fuel prices. Agbakoba also lauded Air Peace’s breakthrough in international flights to the UK, resulting in a substantial decrease in airfares and a positive response in the forex market.

Agbakoba emphasized the pivotal role of the private sector in driving economic development, urging the government to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. He highlighted the need for a shift from consumption to production, advocating for increased support for local industries.

Reflecting on the recent economic challenges faced by Nigeria, Agbakoba acknowledged the efforts of individuals like Dangote and Onyema in driving positive change. He urged Nigerians to embrace local products and services, emphasizing the importance of national pride and support for indigenous businesses.

The meeting concluded with a call to action for collective efforts in promoting Nigerian-made goods and services, as a means to drive economic growth and national development.