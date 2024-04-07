Menu
“Cross River Works Commissioner Denies Criticizing Former Governor Ayade’s Administration”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Cross River State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Pius Edet, has refuted reports attributing to him statements criticizing the immediate past governor, Prof. Ben Ayade’s administration. Speaking during a briefing on his ministry’s activities and ongoing road projects in Calabar, Edet clarified that he did not mention Ayade or his administration during the press briefing.

He emphasized that his focus was solely on the efforts of the current administration, led by Governor Bassey Otu, to improve infrastructure in Calabar despite financial constraints. Edet stressed that he does not hold the position of Commissioner of Finance, Commissioner for Information, or Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, hence he is not authorized to comment on the state’s financial situation.

Edet expressed respect and gratitude towards Ayade, who appointed him as a commissioner during the final year of his administration, acknowledging him as one of his benefactors. He denounced the reports as false and malicious, emphasizing that he did not discuss the state’s treasury or make any derogatory remarks about Ayade’s administration.

The commissioner highlighted his previous role in Ayade’s administration as Commissioner for Technology and condemned attempts to create discord between Ayade and his successor. He urged the public to disregard the reports and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Governor Otu in delivering quality infrastructure to the people of Cross River State.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
