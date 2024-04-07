Menu
BREAKING: Solo London-to-Lagos driver arrives after 68 days

By: The Editor

Date:

A28-year-old travel content creator, Pelumi Nubi, who embarked on a solo road trip from London has arrived in Lagos

She was received at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border on behalf of Lagos State Government by Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka and the Special Adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe.

Nubi began her journey on January 31 facing various obstacles along the way.

She survived a crash in March with a video of the wrecked vehicle revealing severe damage to the front and a shattered windshield.

Nubi started from England, crossed into France, Spain and headed to Morocco then through the West Sahara Desert, Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Ghana, Togo, Benin finally  reaching Lagos.

The travel content creator in 2022 listed 77 countries she had visited at 27. She has reached over 80 out of the 193 countries in the world

With respect to her adventure, Nubi wanted to show the world that “impossible” is just a word while adding that when one has enough grit and determination, impossibility would be overlooked.

Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Lagos Governor on Sunday, tweeted: “Lagos State Government gives a hero’s welcome to @peluminubi_, a Nigeria-British citizen who who did a solo drive from London to Lagos.

“Pelumi was received at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border on behalf of Lagos State Government by the Hon Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka and the Special Adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture @IdrisConnecting.

Welcome home!”

The Editor
The Editor

