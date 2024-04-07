Menu
BREAKING: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays for Eid el Fitr

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, 9 and Wednesday! April 10,  2024 as public holidays to mark Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo,  made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

He congratulated all Muslim Ummah for the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

Tunji-Ojo called on Muslim Ummmah to imbibe and practice the virtues that entails kindness, love, tolerance, peace, good neighbourliness, compassion as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

In a statement by the Ministry’s  Permanent Secretary, Aishetu Ndayako, the Minister urged Nigerians to continue in the spirit of unity in order to improve and achieve peace and oneness in the country.

The Minister wished all Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-el-Fitr celebration and prayed that the peace, blessings and favour of Allah be with everyone.

