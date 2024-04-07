“APC Urges Probe Expansion to Kwankwaso Era Amid Inquiry Launch”

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf to broaden the scope of his probe to encompass the administration of former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. This call comes in response to the inauguration of two Commissions of Inquiry by the state government to investigate the tenure of former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

State Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Abbas, criticized the timeline of the probe, suggesting that it should cover the periods of 1999 to 2009 and 2011 to 2015. Abbas highlighted alleged misappropriation of government assets during these periods, asserting that “70 percent of government properties were sold or fraudulently allocated to friends and families.”

Abbas pointed out the involvement of Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf, citing his role as the Commissioner for Works, Housing, and Transport during the said period. Additionally, Abbas alleged misappropriation of funds meant for projects such as the controversial five-kilometer road projects across the local governments.

Furthermore, Abbas raised concerns about threats made against judges of the 2003 election petition tribunal by some key figures in the present administration. Despite these threats, no action was taken against the individuals involved, according to Abbas.

The APC chairman criticized the composition of the inquiry commissions, claiming that they include members affiliated with partisan political groups like the New Nigeria Peoples Party. Abbas suggested that this composition indicates a biased agenda aimed at witch-hunting and politically targeting certain individuals under investigation.