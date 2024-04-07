Anambra2025: Ex-Obiano appointees working against Soludo are mercenaries- Obigwe

Internal Forces Pose Threat to Governor Charles Soludo’s Re-Election Bid

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Evang. Chinedu Obigwe, the National Coordinator of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, has labeled some former political appointees from the Obiano administration who are now allegedly plotting against Governor Soludo as well-known mercenaries manipulating the political landscape.

Obigwe responded to reports of tension in Anambra caused by these former appointees, asserting that genuine supporters of APGA who served under former Governor Obiano remain steadfast in their support for Governor Soludo. He emphasized that these loyalists are advocating for Soludo’s candidacy in the 2025 elections.

According to Obigwe, many of the former Obiano appointees have defected to opposition parties such as the APC, PDP, and Labour Party. Therefore, their threats to join another party hold little weight, especially since they cannot expect financial support from Soludo while being members of opposition parties.

Furthermore, Obigwe emphasized that Governor Soludo cannot be coerced into actions against his will, as he remains resolute in his decisions. Soludo has kept the door open for genuine APGA supporters from the Obiano era, many of whom hold positions in his administration, including Deputy Governor HE Onyeka Ibezim, commissioners, and various advisors and assistants.

Regarding the issue of severance allowances for former political appointees, Soludo has maintained his stance, which he communicated during a meeting with them. Despite threats from known political mercenaries, Soludo’s administration’s exemplary performance has garnered widespread support from the people of Anambra, who are beneficiaries of his good governance.

Obigwe concluded by expressing confidence that the people of Anambra, pleased with Soludo’s achievements, will rally behind him for a second term in 2025, thwarting any attempts by internal detractors to undermine his re-election bid.