South East

Anambra2025: Ex-Obiano appointees working against Soludo are mercenaries- Obigwe

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Internal Forces Pose Threat to Governor Charles Soludo’s Re-Election Bid

Evang. Chinedu Obigwe, the National Coordinator of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, has labeled some former political appointees from the Obiano administration who are now allegedly plotting against Governor Soludo as well-known mercenaries manipulating the political landscape.

Obigwe responded to reports of tension in Anambra caused by these former appointees, asserting that genuine supporters of APGA who served under former Governor Obiano remain steadfast in their support for Governor Soludo. He emphasized that these loyalists are advocating for Soludo’s candidacy in the 2025 elections.

According to Obigwe, many of the former Obiano appointees have defected to opposition parties such as the APC, PDP, and Labour Party. Therefore, their threats to join another party hold little weight, especially since they cannot expect financial support from Soludo while being members of opposition parties.

Furthermore, Obigwe emphasized that Governor Soludo cannot be coerced into actions against his will, as he remains resolute in his decisions. Soludo has kept the door open for genuine APGA supporters from the Obiano era, many of whom hold positions in his administration, including Deputy Governor HE Onyeka Ibezim, commissioners, and various advisors and assistants.

Regarding the issue of severance allowances for former political appointees, Soludo has maintained his stance, which he communicated during a meeting with them. Despite threats from known political mercenaries, Soludo’s administration’s exemplary performance has garnered widespread support from the people of Anambra, who are beneficiaries of his good governance.

Obigwe concluded by expressing confidence that the people of Anambra, pleased with Soludo’s achievements, will rally behind him for a second term in 2025, thwarting any attempts by internal detractors to undermine his re-election bid.

Anambra 2025: Ifeanyi Ubah Poses Threat to Governor Charles Soludo’s Re-Election Bid
Olusola Oke: My Persistent Bid for Ondo Governorship Mirrors Buhari’s Journey
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

