Anambra 2025: Ifeanyi Ubah Poses Threat to Governor Charles Soludo’s Re-Election Bid

Ifeanyi Ubah’s name resonates strongly in Anambra, Southeast, and Nigerian politics, showcasing his significant influence since his entry into the political arena. From his initial foray into Anambra politics as a gubernatorial candidate under the Labour Party to his recent ventures in state, regional, and national politics, Ubah has left an indelible mark.

Ubah’s political journey took an unexpected turn when he won a Senate seat in the 2019 general elections with a relatively unknown party. Unlike previous politicians who relied on state or federal backing, Ubah’s victory stemmed from his personal charisma and determination, challenging established incumbents.

In 2023, Ubah repeated this feat by defeating the incumbent governor’s party candidate in the senatorial race, further solidifying his political clout. His success extended to securing victories for his party in federal and state constituencies.

Rumors of Ubah’s defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) sparked excitement within the party in Anambra. His entry injected new energy and momentum into the APC, attracting members and boosting support for the party’s candidates.

Ubah’s influence transcends mere political alliances; his larger-than-life persona has reshaped the political landscape in Anambra. With his eye on the gubernatorial election, Ubah’s presence poses a significant threat to Governor Soludo’s re-election bid.

The APC sees Ubah as a key asset in breaking the 18-year hold of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Anambra. His popularity among the people and strategic maneuvering have positioned him as a formidable contender.

Governor Soludo’s administration’s response to Ubah’s growing influence reflects their apprehension. The suspension of the Igwe of Neni Community for conferring a traditional title on Ubah underscores the government’s fear of his political ascendancy.

Ubah’s potential candidacy under the APC banner has stirred anticipation among Anambra residents, who view the party as a viable alternative to APGA. His ability to mobilize grassroots support and bridge the gap between Ndi Igbo and the center has garnered widespread appeal.

The recent SouthEast Colloquium and Mega Empowerment Rally hosted by Ubah in Nnewi showcased his political prowess and drew prominent figures from across the country. Speakers emphasized the need for Anambra to align with the ruling party to secure development and representation at the national level.

Governor Hope Uzodinma hailed Ubah as the “Original Solution” for Anambra, signaling strong support within the APC ranks. Alhaji Ganduje highlighted the importance of mainstream politics for the Southeast’s progress, acknowledging Ubah’s pivotal role in this endeavor.

The empowerment rally underscored Ubah’s commitment to uplifting the people of Anambra, with tangible benefits distributed to attendees. As preparations for the 2025 elections intensify, Ubah vows to lead Anambra into a new era of prosperity under the APC banner.