South West

Aiyedatiwa's supporters to Disrupt Ondo APC Primary Election Unveiled

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

 

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have raised the alarm over an alleged plot by supporters of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to scuttle the April 20 primary election. The Ondo APC leaders claim that part of the plan involves recruiting 50 thugs from each of the 18 local government areas.

They assert that Governor Aiyedatiwa’s supporters, known as the “Red Beret,” recently met in Akure, the state capital, to perfect plans on how to disrupt the APC primary. Adewale Ibraheem, a spokesman for the APC leaders, voiced these concerns at a media parley in Akure.

Ibraheem stated that the APC primary might be aborted if the alleged thugs carry out their plans. He revealed details of the purported scheme, claiming that funds would be provided to recruit thugs in each local government to disrupt the primary on April 20, 2024, discrediting the process.

The APC leaders accused Aiyedatiwa of attempting to drag down the party and disrupt the electoral process due to his alleged weak support base. They claim that the governor’s supporters seek to leverage the power of incumbency to sabotage the APC’s fortunes in Ondo State.

Despite the allegations, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s campaign organization spokesperson, Kayode Fasua, dismissed the claims as baseless. Fasua clarified that the Akure meeting was merely a gathering to review campaign efforts within the local government, emphasizing Aiyedatiwa’s dedication to his responsibilities and denying any involvement in disruptive activities.

Uzodinma governs Imo state from Abuja as youths burn hotel over alleged murder in community
“Cross River Works Commissioner Denies Criticizing Former Governor Ayade’s Administration”
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

