“$200 million Worth Landmark Beach Resort Faces Demolition for Lagos Coastal Highway”

Landmark Beach Resort, a beloved tourist spot in Lagos, faces a standoff with the Lagos State government due to plans for a coastal highway. Owner Paul Onwuanibe received a demolition notice in March, igniting fears over tourism and investment ramifications. The government asserts the resort encroaches upon the proposed right-of-way for the Lagos-Calabar highway project.

Concerns arise over the resort’s value, which exceeds $200 million, and its role as a major employer, providing livelihoods for over 4,000 individuals and contributing significant tax revenue. Moreover, the resort draws approximately one million visitors annually, both local and international.

Onwuanibe demands compensation for potential demolition, highlighting the deterrent effect on future investments in Lagos, particularly in tourism. Investor anxiety mounts, with threats of fund withdrawals if the resort is razed, given its pivotal role in the business ecosystem.

The Lagos government defends its actions, citing plans to remove “illegal” structures along the highway route. Notices were served to affected property owners, including Landmark. However, Onwuanibe underscores the beach’s integral role in the resort’s operations and the catastrophic impact of its demolition on the entire establishment.

Meanwhile, the federal government’s ambitious Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project, spanning nine states with northern spurs, progresses. The first phase, a 47.47km dual carriageway, is underway, highlighting the broader implications of infrastructure development.

The dispute underscores the intricate balance between infrastructure projects and existing businesses, amplifying concerns among stakeholders, especially Igbo businesses, about potential disruptions and economic losses.