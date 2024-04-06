Menu
Zambian man commits suicide after killing his wife

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 6, 2024.

A former bank employee, Mike Ilishebo, 44, allegedly killed his 35-year-old wife, Valerie Franco, before taking his own life in Zambia.

The incident happened at Meanwood Ndeke Phase One area in Lusaka on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Police Public Relations officer, Rae Hamoonga, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday, April 4, said that Mr. Ilishebo strangled Valerie with an electric power adapter cable and stabbed her in the stomach with a knife.

“Yesterday, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at approximately 16:05 hours, Chelston Police Station, through Ndeke-vorna Police Post, received a distressing report from Alice Mapulanga, 38, that Mr. Ilishebo has perpetrated a heinous act against his wife, Valerie, aged 35,” he said.

“Upon the arrival of Police Scenes of Crime officers at the scene, Ms. Franco’s lifeless body was discovered lying in the bedroom adjacent to the bed, with a knife embedded in her abdomen.

“Meanwhile, Mr Ilishebo was found deceased in the sitting room, with a black substance coming from his mouth.

“It’s alleged that Mr Ilishebo strangled Ms Franco using an electric power adapter cable and subsequently stabbed her in the stomach with a knife, before taking a poisonous substance, resulting in his own demise.”

Mr. Hamoonga stated that the incident is said to have occurred between 15:00 and 16:00 hours.

“The bodies were transported to the University Teaching Hospital mortuary for further examination.”

Hamoonga said the motive behind the incident appears to stem from long marital dispute between the couple who shared an eight-month-old child. (www.naija247news.com).

