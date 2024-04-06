Truck Crushes 2 Siblings To Death In Info State

April 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A truck loaded with sand on Saturday crushed two siblings to death in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The tragic incident occurred along the Idi Mango area in Ore resulting in the untimely death of the yet-to-be-identified siblings.

According to a report by LEADERSHIP, the victims who were on a motorcycle slipped and rammed into the truck coming along the Okitipupa route.

According to a source, immediately after the incident happened, the driver of the truck ran away due to the fatality of the accident, while the truck was taken to the police station in Ore.

Confirming the incident, they Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Ezekiel Son’Allah, said the accident involved a commercial motorcycle and a white trailer.

Son’Allah said three people were involved in the accident but two died on the spot.

According to him, the remains of the victims had been deposited at General Hospital Mortuary in Ore.

Son’Allah also said the crashed vehicles have been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force, Ore Division.

He, however, advised bike riders to always avoid over speeding whenever they are on the road.(www.naija247news.com).