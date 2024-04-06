“Timeless” Album: Was About My Journey of Growth and Resilience, Davido Reflects

Afrobeats sensation Davido took a trip down memory lane recently, reminiscing about his Grammy-nominated fourth studio album, “Timeless,” as a pivotal moment in his journey of self-discovery and artistic evolution.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The celebrated singer shared his thoughts as he marked one year since the release of the 17-track album in March last year.

“Today, we’re celebrating this milestone, and I’m nothing but thankful. Thank you, God. Reflecting on a year since ‘Timeless’ dropped, and my heart is full of gratitude,” Davido expressed on Instagram.

Addressing his devoted fan base, he continued, “To my incredible fans, your endless love and support have meant everything to me. To my team, your dedication and hard work have once again turned our vision into reality. This album was a journey of self-discovery, a testament to growth, resilience, and so much more.”

“Timeless,” released in 2023, marked Davido’s fourth studio project since his musical debut 12 years ago. The album garnered a nomination in the Best Global Music Album category at this year’s Grammy Awards. According to the superstar, the title “Timeless” reflects his aspiration for the album to stand as a classic for generations to come. “I know in years to come, if you interview me, we are still going to be talking about this album,” he stated upon its release, and true to his words, the album continues to make waves on the global stage.

Featuring collaborations with artists such as The Cavemen, Fave, Asake, Beninese-French singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo, British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, South African music producer/DJ Musa Keys, and Jamaican dancehall/reggae singer Dexta Daps, the 17-track album showcases Davido’s versatility and musical prowess.