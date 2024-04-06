“There’s nothing we can do” – Bobrisky’s lawyer speaks on case adjournment

April 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The lawyer of the embattled lifestyle influencer Bobrisky Okuneye gives an update on his predicament as the court adjourns his case till April 17th.

In an interview with TVC News, Bobrisky’s lawyer explained that they were unable to address the adjournment of the judgment until April 19th.

He also clarified that they had cited the relevant laws regarding Bobrisky’s status as a first-time offender, advocating for leniency in his punishment.

According to Bobrisky’s lawyer, the standard penalty for first-time offenders in cases of currency mutilation is a fine of ₦50,000 or a six-month jail sentence. He mentioned that the EFCC had agreed to Bobrisky’s proposal to pay the fine.

It is worth noting that during the court proceedings, Bobrisky expressed remorse and pledged to change, admitting that he was unaware that spraying money constituted a crime.

Despite the EFCC’s acceptance of Bobrisky’s proposed fine payment, his release has not been facilitated, and he remains in their custody.(www.naija247news.com).