Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

“There’s nothing we can do” – Bobrisky’s lawyer speaks on case adjournment

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 6, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The lawyer of the embattled lifestyle influencer Bobrisky Okuneye gives an update on his predicament as the court adjourns his case till April 17th.

In an interview with TVC News, Bobrisky’s lawyer explained that they were unable to address the adjournment of the judgment until April 19th.

He also clarified that they had cited the relevant laws regarding Bobrisky’s status as a first-time offender, advocating for leniency in his punishment.

According to Bobrisky’s lawyer, the standard penalty for first-time offenders in cases of currency mutilation is a fine of ₦50,000 or a six-month jail sentence. He mentioned that the EFCC had agreed to Bobrisky’s proposal to pay the fine.

It is worth noting that during the court proceedings, Bobrisky expressed remorse and pledged to change, admitting that he was unaware that spraying money constituted a crime.

Despite the EFCC’s acceptance of Bobrisky’s proposed fine payment, his release has not been facilitated, and he remains in their custody.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Eid-el-Fitr: Tinubu leaves Abuja for Lagos Sunday
Next article
Actor Victor ‘Nkubi’ Nwaogu and wife welcome first child
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ex-NHRC boss and EFCC clash over Bobrisky’s arrest

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Former Director-General of the National...

Zambian man commits suicide after killing his wife

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A former bank employee, Mike Ilishebo,...

Truck Crushes 2 Siblings To Death In Info State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A truck loaded with sand on...

Actor Victor ‘Nkubi’ Nwaogu and wife welcome first child

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular actor and comedian, Nwaogu Udochukwu...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ex-NHRC boss and EFCC clash over Bobrisky’s arrest

Entertainment 0
April 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Former Director-General of the National...

Zambian man commits suicide after killing his wife

Regions 0
April 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A former bank employee, Mike Ilishebo,...

Truck Crushes 2 Siblings To Death In Info State

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A truck loaded with sand on...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com