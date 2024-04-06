Super Falcons lost chances in 1-0 win against Banyana Banyana – Waldrum

Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, said the team lost several scoring chances in spite of the lone goal victory over Banyana Banyana of South Africa on Friday in Abuja.

He said this after the first leg of the final round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers against the South Africans at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

He also said that it was unfortunate that the Super Falcons failed to score more than a goal in the match they dominated defensively.

A well-taken 42nd-minute penalty by Captain Rasheedat Ajibade separated both sides in the game.

Nigeria, however, heads to the return leg in South Africa on Tuesday, hoping to pick up a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics after 16 years of absence.

“I thought we were a bit unfortunate not to have at least two or three goals victory tonight but I think the team played well.

“I thought we were good defensively considering we had some new players at the back, as we missed players like Ashleigh Plumptre and Tosin Demehim.

“I think the back four stood very strong. I can only remember two good opportunities that they (South Africa) had.

“Overall, I thought we could have controlled the game well. Try to finish up with the opportunities we had.

“But the bottom line is, we have one game left, and we have to get the result,” Waldrum said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tuesday’s return leg at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria is still so much to play for, with the Falcons only a goal up in the fixture.

The Banyana Banyana will fly back to Johannesburg on Saturday morning, while the Super Falcons will fly out of Lagos on Sunday night. (NAN)