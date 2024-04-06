Menu
Police rescue 100 kidnapped victims in Katsina

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Katsina State Police Command has eliminated five suspected bandits and rescued 100 kidnapped victims in the state.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, disclosed this in Katsina on Friday while briefing newsmen on the achievements recorded by the command in March.

He further stated that 658 rustled animals were recovered, while 11 suspected murderers, and 29 rapists were apprehended within the period under review.

Sadiq-Aliyua said a total of 51 major crime cases such as armed robbery, kidnapping, culpable homicides, cattle rustling, among others, were reported in the month of March.

He explained that out of the number, 30 cases involving 64 suspects were charged to court.

According to him, nine suspects were arrested for armed robbery and 19 others for sundry offences, including intimidation, incitement, theft, and belonging to gangs of brigands.

Meanwhile, the command on Friday presented a cheque of over N4.5 million to 13 families of deceased police officers who lost their lives in active service.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Finance and Administration, DCP Aminu Usman-Gusau, presented the cheques on behalf of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Aliyu Abubakar-Musa.

According to him, the money is from Group Life and Inspector General of Police Family Welfare Insurance Schemes to support families of deceased personnel.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
