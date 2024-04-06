Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Police Arrest Motorcyclist For Killing Wife’s Friend in Ondo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 6, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 35-year-old commercial motorcyclist has been apprehended by police operatives in Ondo State for the alleged murder of his wife’s friend.

The suspect, identified as James Sunday, had on March 13, 2024, at No. 47, Ijoka Road, Akure, the state capital, allegedly strangulated the deceased, identified as Justinah, with a rope.

According to some residents of the area, the 42-year-old victim had a dispute with the suspect a few months ago over the diversion of her cow meat, valued at N250,000.

Following his arrest, James was subsequently arraigned before an Akure Chief Magistrate Court on a one-count charge of murder.

The police prosecutor, Taiwo Oniyere, informed the court that the crime contravenes sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

Oniyere urged the court to remand the defendant to the Olokuta Correctional Centre, pending advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP.

The defendant, who denied the allegation, told the court that he had known the deceased for over nine to 10 years in Ile-Oluji town.

He told the court that he met his wife through the deceased, claiming that he had not come in contact with Justinah since they moved to Ondo.

On his part, the defence counsel, Falana, prayed for a date to enable him to file a reply to the remand application.

With the defendant’s plea not being taken, Chief Magistrate T. O. Olusola-Olujobi ordered the remand of the defendant in police custody and adjourned the case till April 18, 2024, for a ruling.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police rescue 100 kidnapped victims in Katsina
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Police rescue 100 kidnapped victims in Katsina

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Katsina State Police Command has eliminated...

Naira appreciates against dollar by 0.32%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira on Friday strengthened at...

Sierra Leone declares national emergency on drug abuse

Naija247news Naija247news -
FREETOWN, April 5 (Reuters) - Sierra Leone's President Julius...

Oil prices climb more than $1 per barrel on supply risk

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Brent, WTI on track to rise more than 4%...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Police rescue 100 kidnapped victims in Katsina

Security News 0
April 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Katsina State Police Command has eliminated...

Naira appreciates against dollar by 0.32%

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
April 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira on Friday strengthened at...

Sierra Leone declares national emergency on drug abuse

Economy 0
FREETOWN, April 5 (Reuters) - Sierra Leone's President Julius...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com