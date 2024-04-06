Police Arrest Motorcyclist For Killing Wife’s Friend in Ondo

April 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 35-year-old commercial motorcyclist has been apprehended by police operatives in Ondo State for the alleged murder of his wife’s friend.

The suspect, identified as James Sunday, had on March 13, 2024, at No. 47, Ijoka Road, Akure, the state capital, allegedly strangulated the deceased, identified as Justinah, with a rope.

According to some residents of the area, the 42-year-old victim had a dispute with the suspect a few months ago over the diversion of her cow meat, valued at N250,000.

Following his arrest, James was subsequently arraigned before an Akure Chief Magistrate Court on a one-count charge of murder.

The police prosecutor, Taiwo Oniyere, informed the court that the crime contravenes sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

Oniyere urged the court to remand the defendant to the Olokuta Correctional Centre, pending advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP.

The defendant, who denied the allegation, told the court that he had known the deceased for over nine to 10 years in Ile-Oluji town.

He told the court that he met his wife through the deceased, claiming that he had not come in contact with Justinah since they moved to Ondo.

On his part, the defence counsel, Falana, prayed for a date to enable him to file a reply to the remand application.

With the defendant’s plea not being taken, Chief Magistrate T. O. Olusola-Olujobi ordered the remand of the defendant in police custody and adjourned the case till April 18, 2024, for a ruling.(www.naija247news.com).