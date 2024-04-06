Pastor Adeboye Warns Critics to Beware: God is a Consuming Fire

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, issued a stern warning to those who criticize and mock him, cautioning them to be careful of the consequences. Adeboye emphasized that despite his own perceived weaknesses and insignificance, those who ridicule him should recognize the power of his God, who he described as a consuming fire.

Drawing from biblical principles, Adeboye highlighted the concept that individuals chosen by God often appear weak or foolish in human eyes, emphasizing that only God deserves glory. He addressed various scenarios and questioned whether isolated incidents should define entire groups, urging discernment and caution in making sweeping judgments.

Additionally, Adeboye expressed concern about economic challenges in Nigeria, including the increase in fuel prices and electricity tariffs, calling for prayer and vigilance in addressing these issues.