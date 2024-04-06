Menu
Church News

Pastor Adeboye Warns Critics to Beware: God is a Consuming Fire

By: NAN

Date:

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, issued a stern warning to those who criticize and mock him, cautioning them to be careful of the consequences. Adeboye emphasized that despite his own perceived weaknesses and insignificance, those who ridicule him should recognize the power of his God, who he described as a consuming fire.

Drawing from biblical principles, Adeboye highlighted the concept that individuals chosen by God often appear weak or foolish in human eyes, emphasizing that only God deserves glory. He addressed various scenarios and questioned whether isolated incidents should define entire groups, urging discernment and caution in making sweeping judgments.

Additionally, Adeboye expressed concern about economic challenges in Nigeria, including the increase in fuel prices and electricity tariffs, calling for prayer and vigilance in addressing these issues.

“Timeless” Album: Was About My Journey of Growth and Resilience, Davido Reflects
Easter, Sallah break: Senate postpones resumption till April 23
NAN
NANhttp://NAN
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is a news reporting agency owned and run by the Federal Government of Nigeria just like Nigerian Television Authority.[1] On 10 May 1976 the agency was founded and established by Onitsha noble Onuora Nzekwu who was its first official Managing Director and Chief Editor. On 2 October 1978 its operations began.[2][3] NAN provides General News Service to subscribers in three bulletins published daily. The agency’s website www.nan.ng was launched on 8 August 2016, to offer news to the worldwide audience interested in news primarily about Nigeria, Africa’s most populated country. The current Managing Director of NAN is Bayo Onanuga.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

