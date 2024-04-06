Pastor Adeboye: RCCG Has Over 200,000 Pastors, Addresses Backsliding Concerns

During his sermon and anointing service at the monthly Holy Ghost service themed “Shielded by Fire” at The Redemption City of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), revealed that the church boasts over 200,000 pastors across the country.

Addressing the congregation, Pastor Adeboye urged them not to ridicule individuals who backslide but instead learn from such incidents to avoid similar temptations themselves. He referenced a media report about a former pastor in Ireland accused of wrongdoing, emphasizing that he is not condoning unacceptable behavior.

He cautioned, “Do you know the Bible says he who thinks he stands should take heed, lest he falls? Even you standing today be careful. I pray you will never fall.”

Acknowledging the reality of backsliding, he reminded the audience of Judas Iscariot among Jesus’ chosen disciples and highlighted the vast number of pastors within RCCG, stating, “The number of pastors in Nigeria alone today is more than 200 thousand.”

Expressing concern over recent developments, Adeboye lamented the hike in fuel prices and electricity tariffs, suggesting that these issues may not be purely natural. He also referenced a prophecy predicting improvements by the end of 2025.