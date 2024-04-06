Okuama killings: Gov Oborevwori calls for transparent investigation

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has called for a transparent investigation into the 17 soldiers killed in Okuama Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

Oborevwori made the call on Friday when the Board of Enquiry constituted by the Defence Headquarters to probe the incident visited him at the Government House Annex, Warri.

The governor said that innocent citizens should not be made to suffer any further.

He said his administration was deeply pained over the sad incident and would do all to assist the board with its assignments.

“I am very happy for this meeting taking place here today in Warri. Setting up this board of enquiry is a good one.

“Most people who spoke about the issue did so out of ignorance because they lacked the true knowledge of what happened.

“In Delta, there are two bodies we do not play with – the Advisory and Peace Building Council and the Peace Building and Conflict Resolution.

“Both bodies are doing a lot to ensure enduring peace in the state.

“I told the Secretary to the State Government to invite the Okuama/Okoloba people and made it mandatory for the Chairmen of Ughelli South and Bomadi Local Government Councils to be in attendance.

“The members of the State House of Assembly representing the constituencies and the President- Generals of the communities were also to be in attendance,” he said.

Oborevwori said the meeting was held on Feb. 7, adding that the two warring communities of Okoloba and Okuama therein signed a peace accord.

“So, we were not expecting anything negative when the military went there for a peace mission. In Delta, we do not encourage crisis.

“We want to assure you that whichever information you want, we will give it to you and we will also come up with our position paper to submit to you people before you leave.

“That will guide you on the role that we have played as a state because if we do not come with this position paper, you will not know the role that the state has played,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the Board of Enquiry, AVM David Ajayi, said the board was in the state to investigate the unfortunate incident that happened at Okuama.

“We are here on a fact-finding mission and not to apportion blame. We are here to gather facts from security agencies, community leaders, and community dwellers.

“This report will also help to ensure healthy communication that will enhance civil-military relations and ensure that economic activities thrive again in the affected communities,” he said.

Ajayi, however, called on the governor to assist the board with its assignment by ensuring that relevant stakeholders were invited to give accounts of what led to the crisis.