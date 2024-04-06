“Nigerian Army Refutes Allegations of Favoritism in Murder Case”

The Nigerian Army rebuffed claims that soldiers of northern descent accused of murder were released while their southern counterparts remained detained.

The Army emphasized the fairness of the Military Court Martial, comprising a diverse membership, with 60% from the southern region.

It clarified that ethnicity or religion didn’t influence the court’s decisions, which were solely based on evidence.

The Army highlighted the composition of the court, with a northern President and a southern Judge Advocate, demonstrating balanced representation.

It underscored that the court’s rulings were collective and impartial, considering evidence presented during the trial.

The Army cited specific cases, like Private Usman Shonva’s, where the court acquitted based on findings of shared responsibility among soldiers at the scene.

Emphasizing its commitment to justice, equity, and discipline, the Army urged against spreading misinformation.

It stated its dedication to treating all personnel fairly and in accordance with the law.

The Army warned against attempts to sow discord within its ranks or among other security services. Ultimately, it reiterated its stance on upholding fairness and integrity in all proceedings.