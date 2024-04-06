Menu
Search
Subscribe
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

“Nigerian Army Refutes Allegations of Favoritism in Murder Case”

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

The Nigerian Army rebuffed claims that soldiers of northern descent accused of murder were released while their southern counterparts remained detained.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Army emphasized the fairness of the Military Court Martial, comprising a diverse membership, with 60% from the southern region.

It clarified that ethnicity or religion didn’t influence the court’s decisions, which were solely based on evidence.

The Army highlighted the composition of the court, with a northern President and a southern Judge Advocate, demonstrating balanced representation.

It underscored that the court’s rulings were collective and impartial, considering evidence presented during the trial.

The Army cited specific cases, like Private Usman Shonva’s, where the court acquitted based on findings of shared responsibility among soldiers at the scene.

Emphasizing its commitment to justice, equity, and discipline, the Army urged against spreading misinformation.

It stated its dedication to treating all personnel fairly and in accordance with the law.

The Army warned against attempts to sow discord within its ranks or among other security services. Ultimately, it reiterated its stance on upholding fairness and integrity in all proceedings.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Inside Big Tech’s underground race to buy AI training data
Next article
I’d rather go to hell than sign under Davido, Wizkid or Burna Boy – Brymo
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

I’d rather go to hell than sign under Davido, Wizkid or Burna Boy – Brymo

Naija247news Naija247news -
Singer Brymo is not afraid to share his opinion...

Inside Big Tech’s underground race to buy AI training data

Naija247news Naija247news -
NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - At its peak...

Ex-NHRC boss and EFCC clash over Bobrisky’s arrest

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Former Director-General of the National...

Zambian man commits suicide after killing his wife

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A former bank employee, Mike Ilishebo,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

I’d rather go to hell than sign under Davido, Wizkid or Burna Boy – Brymo

Music 0
Singer Brymo is not afraid to share his opinion...

Inside Big Tech’s underground race to buy AI training data

AI 0
NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - At its peak...

Ex-NHRC boss and EFCC clash over Bobrisky’s arrest

Entertainment 0
April 6, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Former Director-General of the National...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com