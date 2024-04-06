Menu
Naira appreciates against dollar by 0.32%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira on Friday strengthened at the official market, trading at N1,251.05 to a dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that the Naira gained N4.02.

This represents a 0.32 per cent gain when compared to the previous day’s trading on Thursday, exchanging at N1,255.07 to a dollar.

However, the total daily turnover increased to $248.27 million on Friday up from $138.99 million recorded on Thursday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,281 and N1,220 against the dollar.(www.naija247news.com).

Sierra Leone declares national emergency on drug abuse
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu

