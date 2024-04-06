Menu
Naira Abuse: Uche Maduagwu blasts VDM over Bobrisky’s ordeal

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has blasted popular social media user, Verydarkman, VDM, for mocking and rejoicing over the arrest and detention of cross-dresser Idris Okuneye a/k/a Bobrisky, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Bobrisky was detained by the Lagos State Command of EFCC, Wednesday for naira mutilation, abuse of naira, and spraying of naira notes.

Meanwhile, in a series of videos shared on his Instagram page, a popular social media user mocked the cross-dresser, while warning sympathisers to desist from using their connections to save him from the net of EFCC.

In a video he posted on X, VDM insisted that nobody should come to the rescue of the cross-dresser. He called out the likes of Mr Blue Audi, Mr Lamborghini, Mr Pinnock, saying “you are a big boy, you get plenty connections but I want to advise you, you see this matter, a little bit of advice, don’t make any calls, if you do it, this one will drown you, it will bring you down and everything you have laboured for.”

However, disappointed by VDM’s outburst, Uche Maduagwu argued that Bobrisky was more mature than VDM. In an Instagram post, Maduagwu said, “It’s obvious Bobrisky is more mature than you 100%. When you were arrested by the Police for spreading fake news, she never rejoiced or laughed at your situation. But just a few hours after EFCC arrested Bobrisky, you have started rejoicing and making skits. What a shame,” Mduagwu frowned.

