I’d rather go to hell than sign under Davido, Wizkid or Burna Boy – Brymo

Singer Brymo is not afraid to share his opinion or state what he wants, even though it has attracted a lot of criticism.

From his choice of album titles, track titles, and even appearances in music videos, Brymo courts controversy.

One such controversy was when he revealed in a voice note he posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he demanded a sexual relationship from Simi for a music collaboration.

Brymo’s talent is not in doubt as he is arguably one of the best vocalists in Nigeria, if not Africa and he is not shy to mention this at every given opportunity.

Named Olawale Oloforo and known for hits like Oleku, Ara, Good Morning amongst others, he has once again aired his opinion in what may earn him another round of online bashing.

In a QnA session on Curiosity Made Me Ask with social media personality, Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi @isbae_u, shared on Instagram, Brymo was asked if he would rather sign with Davido, Wizkid or Burna Boy, to which he responded ‘Don’t worry I will just go to hell. They need recording deals.”

The 37-year-old who spent time in Chocolate City with MI Abaga, Jesse Jagz, and Ice Prince also said he was offered millions in 2012 to ‘resurrect’ his career but he turned it down.

On why he left Chocolate City, he said it was because he wasn’t getting the desired result from the hit songs he made so he decided to be on his own and make meaningful songs instead.

Brymo also said unlike Burna Boy who included his name in his lyrics where he said “Hustle make you no fall off like Brymo“, he would not be reciprocating the favour.