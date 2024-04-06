Google Lists Naira/Dollar Rate Below ₦1,250 for the First Time in 2024

Google, the widely-used search engine platform, has recorded the Naira/Dollar rate at ₦1,247 to $1, marking the first instance in 2024 that the rate has dipped below 1,250.

Reacting to this development, social commentator Reno Omokri shared his thoughts on his X account.

He posted: “Currently happening: Google displays Dollar to Naira rate as ₦1,247 to $1. This marks the first time Google has listed the Naira to Dollar exchange rate below ₦1,250.

“#GrowNairaBuyNaija initiative is yielding results. As we continue to support locally-made goods and services, the Naira stands to gain more value.”