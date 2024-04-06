Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Google Lists Naira/Dollar Rate Below ₦1,250 for the First Time in 2024

By: Naija247news

Date:

Google, the widely-used search engine platform, has recorded the Naira/Dollar rate at ₦1,247 to $1, marking the first instance in 2024 that the rate has dipped below 1,250.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Reacting to this development, social commentator Reno Omokri shared his thoughts on his X account.

He posted: “Currently happening: Google displays Dollar to Naira rate as ₦1,247 to $1. This marks the first time Google has listed the Naira to Dollar exchange rate below ₦1,250.

“#GrowNairaBuyNaija initiative is yielding results. As we continue to support locally-made goods and services, the Naira stands to gain more value.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Philip Shaibu Impeachment: CJ awaits report as Edo panel concludes sitting
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Philip Shaibu Impeachment: CJ awaits report as Edo panel concludes sitting

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
The Justice Stephen Omonua (rtd)-led seven-member investigative panel faced...

Some governors and politicians are planning to use state police as means of oppression — Falana

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has warned that some...

Only Military can end security challenges – Kwankwaso

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
A former Minister of Defence, Sen. Musa Kwankwaso, says...

Electricity Tariff: List of 481 Band A Locations in Nigeria Offering 20+ Hours of Electricity Supply

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, has approved 481...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Philip Shaibu Impeachment: CJ awaits report as Edo panel concludes sitting

South South 0
The Justice Stephen Omonua (rtd)-led seven-member investigative panel faced...

Some governors and politicians are planning to use state police as means of oppression — Falana

Political parties 0
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has warned that some...

Only Military can end security challenges – Kwankwaso

North Central 0
A former Minister of Defence, Sen. Musa Kwankwaso, says...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com