Ex-NHRC boss and EFCC clash over Bobrisky’s arrest

April 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Former Director-General of the National Human Rights Commission NHRC, Chidi Odinkalu, and the EFCC clashed on X after Odinkalu condemned the arrest and arraignment of crossdresser, Bobrisky.

In a post shared on his handle on Thursday, Odinkalu wrote;

‘’Ystday, @NigeriaGov & @NERCNG hiked energy beyond the reach of most #Nigerians. Today, @officialEFCC orchestrates a lynching of #Bobrisky. Ppl who can no longer afford electricity are hailing them because, apparently Bobby is responsible for their poverty”

The EFCC felt slighted by his comments and in a statement released on Friday, April 5, threatened to take legal action against Odinkalu.

‘’The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to some reckless commentaries made by a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu on the arrest of Idris Okuneye(a.k.a Bobrisky) by the Commission, describing it as evidence of idleness or an abuse of power .

The Commission views such commentaries from Odinkalu as unbecoming of a former head of a major government agency. Okuneye was arrested and arraigned by the Commission on the basis of clear cases of abuse of the Naira to which he has pleaded guilty.

Odinkalu has a right to free speech as a Nigerian but such a right should be exercised with decorum and responsibility. The Commission would not hesitate to take appropriate legal actions against such uncouth commentaries against its lawful mandate by anyone.

Responding, Odinkalu said the EFCC’s statement is self-evident that they are indeed ‘’jobless.”

‘’It is now self evident that @officialEFCC is a shameless, #IdleAndDisorderly institution whose sole preoccupation is #AbuseOfPower. This is beyond unfortunate but entirely predictable.” (www.naija247news.com).