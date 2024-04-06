Eid-el-Fitr: Tinubu leaves Abuja for Lagos Sunday

President Bola Tinubu will be leaving Abuja on Sunday for Lagos where he will celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This was contained on Saturday in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

“President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja, the Nation’s Capital, for Lagos on Sunday ahead of Eid-el-Fitr.

Read Also: Wike’s performance attracted us, others to support Tinubu – Youth leaders

“In deference to the solemn occasion, which marks the end of Ramadan, the President will observe the moment in prayers for Nigeria and with family.

“The President will continue official duties during and after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays,” the statement reads .