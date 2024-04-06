Menu
Easter, Sallah break: Senate postpones resumption till April 23

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Senate has announced a postponement of its resumption date from the ongoing Easter and Sallah break by one week.

The Senate’s resumption date earlier slated for Tuesday, April 16, 2024, has been shifted to Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

A statement to this effect by the Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Francis Akubueze, did not give any reason but simply said that it was due to unforeseen circumstances, and any inconvenience this may cause was highly regretted.

The statement read, “Distinguished Senators are hereby invited to note that the resumption of the plenary sitting of the Senate, which was scheduled for Tuesday, 16th April 2024, has been postponed to Tuesday 23rd April 2024.

“This postponement is owing to unforeseen circumstances, and any inconvenience this may cause is highly regretted, please.”

