Actor Victor ‘Nkubi’ Nwaogu and wife welcome first child

April 6, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular actor and comedian, Nwaogu Udochukwu Victor a k.a Nkubi and his wife become parents as they welcome their first child.

The content creator took to his Instagram page to announce the news with his fans who got all excited for him.

He shared a video showing the photos they took when his wife was pregnant with their child.

Nkubi didn’t however reveal the gender of their child.

Fans and celebrities have taken to the comment section to celebrate with him.(www.naija247news.com).