“You’re coming out of this strong” – Simi Gold encourages Bobrisky amid EFCC arrest

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Simi Gold, who was formerly convicted of naira abuse, has sent words of encouragement to crossdresser, Bobrisky while in EFCC custody.

You may recall that the actress was reportedly convicted by a court and bagged 6 months imprisonment for spraying and stepping on new naira in February.

However, she refuted reports of her imprisonment, assuring her fans that she is safe and secured.

Now, reacting to Bobrisky’s arrest for the same crime she was accused of, she assured the socialite that he will come out strong with his head up.

Captioning the photos, she wrote: “Sending you loads of love ❤️ my sweetheart @bobrisky222 nothing do you my friend you’re coming out of this stronger with your head up 💯.”. (www.naija247news.com).

