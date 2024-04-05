“Who is the father of the child” – Naira Marley

April 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The supposedly cancelled singer, Naira Marley sets tongues wagging as he vides to a song insisting on the need for a DNA test to be carried out.

This came amidst the paternity allegations trailing Liam Light, the son of Naira Marley’s late signee, Mohbad who passed on some months ago.

In a recent video making the rounds on social media, the singer was seen vibing to a new song from an up-and-coming singer, Prince AK2 who is an affiliate to his record label.

“Who is the father of the child,” the chorus of the song titled ‘DNA is Needed’ stated in the Yoruba language.

The video has since sparked a wave of reactions from social media users who suggested that Naira Marley was subtly shading Wunmi, the wife of his late ex-signee.(www.naija247news.com).