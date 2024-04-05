Menu
Nigeria Police Force

We’ll re-arrest escaped Binance executive, Anjarwalla – IGP Egbetokun

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Kingsley Omonobi
Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has assured that escaped Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla who has been placed on Interpol Wanted List by Nigeria would be arrested to come and face tax evasion charges in the country unfailingly.

Speaking during a question and answer session with strategic Police Commanders in Abuja on Thursday, Egbetokun said, “I am not going to tell you what Interpol is doing. But I must tell you that we are doing a lot. I can assure you the suspect will be rearrested”.

It would be recalled that the 38-year-old Regional Manager for Africa, escaped on March 22, 2024 from a guest house in Abuja after he prevailed on security guards to allow him go to the Mosque and pray after Ramadan fasting.

Arrest of Anjarwalla
In February, Anjarwalla was arrested alongside another executive, Tigran Gambaryan. The pair were arrested after they arrived in the country by officials of the National Security Adviser, NSA, following a ban on their website.

The arrest came amidst efforts by the government to rein in speculation on the Naira by cracking down on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Also, authorities are trying to determine his intended destination to apprehend him and return him to custody.

An immigration official stated that the Binance executive fled Nigeria using a Kenyan passport.

The official disclosed that authorities are investigating how he obtained the passport, as he did not have any other travel document apart from the British passport, when he was arrested.

FG files tax evasion charges against Binance
Meanwhile, the Federal Government on Monday initiated criminal proceedings against Binance.

The lawsuit, designated as suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/115/2024, implicates Binance with a four-count tax evasion accusation.

