Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu lauds Obazee, Special Investigator on conclusion of assignment at CBN

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has commended Mr. Jim Obazee, former Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), for his services as the Special Investigator of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other related entities, upon his appointment on July 28, 2023.

The President also commended Mr. Obazee for the dedication and professionalism he exercised in handling the complexities of the critical national assignment.

Subsequent to the conclusion of the assignment and the submission of a final comprehensive report, and with the winding up of all apparatuses used during the scope of the task which terminated on March 31, 2024, the investigation is formally closed, with all appropriate law enforcement and regulatory agencies already conducting follow-up action.

President Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, further commended Mr. Obazee for answering the call of duty while wishing him success in his future endeavours.

Recall that President Tinubu in appointing Obazee, had directed the Special Investigator to “ take immediate steps to ensure the strengthening and integrity of crucial government business entities ( GBEs), further block leakages, in CBN, and related CBEs.

“You are to investigate the CBN and related entities using a suitably experienced, competent and capable team and work with relevant security and anti-corruption agencies to deliver on this assignment,” the President had said.

