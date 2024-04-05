Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

Tinubu appoints Engr Uzoma Nwagba as CREDICORP CEO

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Engineer Uzoma Nwagba as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, CREDICORP.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, said that the appointment was in keeping with the president’s dedicated efforts to ensure financial inclusion and economic prosperity for the majority of Nigerians.

Engineer Nwagba, 36, holds a Master’s of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School and a first-class Bachelor’s of Engineering from Howard University, Washington DC.

Prior to his appointment, Engineer Nwagba served as Chief Operating Officer of the Bank of Industry, in charge of driving micro-credit and other financial interventions at the institution.

He had also served as a senior investment associate, specialising in financial services (banking, insurance, pensions) at the African Capital Alliance.

Engineer Nwagba was a software engineer at Microsoft, where he led multiple teams charged with building enterprise and mobile software for emerging markets (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and Nigeria) before his transition to finance.

According to the statement, “More information about this landmark initiative of President Bola Tinubu’s administration can be found on: www.credicorp.ng

“The President expects the new Chief Executive Officer of this critical agency to bring to bear his wealth of experience in finance and technology, as well as his record in driving financial interventions across Nigeria in this new role in order to expand access to credit to all classes of Nigerian citizens, while promoting financial inclusion, and enhancing the quality of life of the Nigerian people as they access the tangibles of prosperity.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Federal Government Stresses Unsustainability of N2.9 Trillion Electricity Subsidy
Next article
Kogi: SDP closes case after 25 witnesses; Ododo, APC open defence April 15
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Four feared killed, officers, others injured as Police, Shi’ites clash in Kaduna

Naija247news Naija247news -
Four people have been feared killed and 20 others...

Nigeria Introduces New National Identity Card with Payment and Social Service Features

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
The Federal Government, in collaboration with the National Identity...

“Atiku Criticizes Electricity Tariff Hike, Warns of Worsening Hardships for Nigerians”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has voiced his criticism...

JUST IN: Emefiele to be arraigned in Lagos court Monday

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Four feared killed, officers, others injured as Police, Shi’ites clash in Kaduna

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
Four people have been feared killed and 20 others...

Nigeria Introduces New National Identity Card with Payment and Social Service Features

Digital Economy 0
The Federal Government, in collaboration with the National Identity...

“Atiku Criticizes Electricity Tariff Hike, Warns of Worsening Hardships for Nigerians”

Political parties 0
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has voiced his criticism...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com