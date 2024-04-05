Tariff Hike: NERC Fines AEDC ₦200 Million for Incorrect Electricity Tariff Charges

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has penalized the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) with a fine of ₦200 million. This comes shortly after AEDC increased electricity tariffs for customers outside of Band A, a category receiving a minimum of 20 hours of power supply per day.

According to NERC, AEDC failed to adhere to prescribed customer band classifications, leading to unjust billing practices. As a result, AEDC is mandated to reimburse affected customers in Bands B, C, D, and E for overcharged tariffs and provide token refunds by April 11, 2024.

Additionally, AEDC must pay the ₦200 million fine and demonstrate compliance with NERC’s directives by April 12, 2024. NERC emphasized its commitment to consumer rights and equitable practices within the electricity sector.

AEDC acknowledged the billing errors, attributing them to a system glitch caused by the reclassification of Band A customers. They assured affected customers of refunds and vowed to resolve the issue promptly to ensure fair billing practices going forward.