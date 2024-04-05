Menu
Infrastructure

Tariff Hike: NERC Fines AEDC ₦200 Million for Incorrect Electricity Tariff Charges

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

 

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has penalized the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) with a fine of ₦200 million. This comes shortly after AEDC increased electricity tariffs for customers outside of Band A, a category receiving a minimum of 20 hours of power supply per day.

According to NERC, AEDC failed to adhere to prescribed customer band classifications, leading to unjust billing practices. As a result, AEDC is mandated to reimburse affected customers in Bands B, C, D, and E for overcharged tariffs and provide token refunds by April 11, 2024.

Additionally, AEDC must pay the ₦200 million fine and demonstrate compliance with NERC’s directives by April 12, 2024. NERC emphasized its commitment to consumer rights and equitable practices within the electricity sector.

AEDC acknowledged the billing errors, attributing them to a system glitch caused by the reclassification of Band A customers. They assured affected customers of refunds and vowed to resolve the issue promptly to ensure fair billing practices going forward.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

