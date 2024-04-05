Stock Market Sheds N252bn as NGXASI Declines by 0.48%

April 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The equity market on Thursday closed on a bearish note as the All Share Index declined by 0.48% to settle at 103,736.08 points from the previous close of 104,181.32 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.48% to close at N58.653 trillion from the previous close of N58.905 trillion, thereby shedding N252 billion.

An aggregate of 487.7 million units of shares were traded in 8,908 deals, valued at N15.6 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 23 equities appreciated in their share prices against 26 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

MORISON led other gainers with 9.84% growth to close at N2.12 from the previous close of N1.93.

SCOA, International Energy Insurance, Nem Insurance and THE INITIATES among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.77%, 9.72%, 9.50% and 8.70% respectively.

Percentage Losers

C & I Leassing led other price decliners as its shed 9.79% of its share price to close at N3.50 from the previous close of N3.88.

Mutual Benefits and TANTALIZER among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.57% and 7.89% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Zenith Bank traded about 161.7 million units of its shares in 527 deals, valued at N7 billion.

GTCO traded about 54 million units of its shares in 476 deals, valued at about N2.7 billion.

UBA traded about 47.8 million units of its shares in 494 deals, valued at N1.3 billion.(www.naija247news.com).