Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc Declares Final Dividend of N2.20 per Share

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

As Total Dividend for 2023 Hits N3.70

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc announced its financial results for the full year period ended December 31, 2023, reporting a significant surge across key financial metrics. The group’s gross earnings soared by 61.85% to N461.086 billion, while profit before tax (PBT) witnessed a remarkable increase of 72.44% to N172.907 billion. Moreover, profit after tax (PAT) surged by 74.18% to N140.617 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023, from N80.733 billion in 2022.

The company’s directors proposed a final dividend of N2.20 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, totaling N28.505 billion, subject to withholding tax deduction and approval. This final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of N1.50 paid in September 2023, bringing the total dividend for 2023 to N3.70. The shareholder register will be closed from April 22 to April 26, 2024, with dividends payable to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as of April 19, 2024.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc maintains compliance with the Exchange’s free float requirements, boasting a free float percentage of 30.92% (N278.952 billion) as of December 31, 2023. The company’s strong financial performance underscores its position as a leading player in the financial services sector.

