Renewable Energy

SEforALL Inks Deals with 19 Clean Energy Developers for Solar and Battery Storage in Nigeria

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) has taken a significant stride forward in its mission to promote sustainable energy solutions by partnering with 19 clean energy developers. These developers will deploy high-capacity solar and battery storage systems to businesses and institutions across Nigeria under SEforALL’s Universal Energy Facility (UEF) Stand-Alone Solar for Productive Use (SSPU) programme, as revealed in a statement on Thursday.

The initiative aims to have these solar and battery systems fully installed and operational before the year concludes, contributing to Nigeria’s energy transition efforts.

Joseph Nganga, interim CEO of Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, expressed pride in the UEF’s work, emphasizing the positive impact these projects will have on lives. The signing ceremony for the grant agreements saw the presence of key figures including Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO of SEforALL; Shubham Chaudhuri, World Bank’s Country Director for Nigeria; and Aminu Umar-Sadiq, Managing Director of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.

Reliable clean electricity, especially for homes, businesses, and institutions, holds the potential to transform daily life, unlock economic opportunities, and enhance overall well-being, according to SEforALL.

Abba Aliyu, Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, commended the collaborative efforts that have facilitated a conducive environment for private sector growth within the energy sector. He highlighted the policies and capacity-building initiatives that have laid the groundwork for such advancements.

The expansion of the SSPU programme builds upon the successes achieved since its launch in February 2023, with over 1,600 systems installed to date, benefiting more than 1,200 businesses and institutions, including healthcare and educational facilities.

The UEF’s progress extends beyond Nigeria, reaching countries like Benin, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, and Sierra Leone, benefiting thousands of Africans with improved energy access.

Established to accelerate energy access across Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond in alignment with SDG7 and the Paris Agreement, the UEF provides incentive payments to eligible organizations deploying energy solutions, ensuring verified end-user electricity connections and clean cooking solutions based on predetermined standards.

