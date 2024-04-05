Police neutralise suspected kidnapper, recover AK-47 rifle

April 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command and the military have neutralized a suspected kidnapper during a gun duel.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, who made this known in a statement on Thursday, April 4, 2024, said the incident occurred around Kemu village, Keffi-Nasarawa highway.

According to the PPRO, an AK47 rifle loaded with eleven rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition was recovered from the deceased suspect.

“On 03/4/2024 at about 2100hrs, a distress call was received that some hoodlums have blocked Nasarawa-Keffi highway around Kemu village in order to kidnap unsuspecting road users,” the statement reads.

“Reacting to the unpleasant development, police operatives, in collaboration with the military, swiftly raced to the scene. On sighting the operatives, the criminals opened fire, and a gun duel ensued.

“One of the hoodlums was fatally wounded where one AK 47 riffle loaded with eleven (11) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered; forcing the hoodlums to abandon their mission and scamper for safety due to the superior firepower of the joint security forces.

“Findings revealed that the Kidnappers had stopped two sport utility vehicles in order to kidnap the occupants, but the Swift intervention of the joint security forces saved the situation.

“The wounded kidnapper was rushed to General Hospital, Nasarawa, where he died while receiving treatment.”

The statement added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Shehu Umar Nadada “assures members of the public that the police command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all road users/residents of the state and this achievement marks a significant step towards attaining that goal.” (www.naija247news.com).