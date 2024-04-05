Menu
Political parties

“PDP Faces Internal Strife Over Controversial Caretaker Committee List in Rivers State”

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

A fresh crisis is brewing within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the release of a list of Caretaker Committee members tasked with overseeing the affairs of certain states and local government areas.

The controversy surrounding the list, particularly for Rivers State, has exacerbated existing political tensions between the camps of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Chief Nyesom Wike, and the state Governor, Sir. Siminalayi Fubara.

Governor Fubara expressed his frustration with the list, labeling it as fake and inconsistent with the agreements made between PDP governors and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC). In response, he swiftly visited the PDP National Headquarters at Wadata Plaza on Thursday evening to discuss the matter with members of the NWC.

Confirming the meeting, Fubara’s Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, indicated that the NWC dismissed the list as counterfeit and reaffirmed the resolutions reached during a meeting held with the governors in March. These resolutions stipulated that the executive committees in various states would transition into caretaker committees for three months without altering their compositions after their tenures expired in March.

Fubara reiterated Rivers State’s commitment to abiding by the decision outlined in a letter from the National Organizing Secretary, Umar M. Bature, dated March 27, 2024. This letter approved the extension of the expired executive officers’ tenure and appointed them as Caretaker Committee Members for the stipulated three-month period.

The Governor emphasized that the list published on Thursday was fabricated and advised affected party officers to remain calm and continue their duties. He cautioned against attempts to disrupt party unity and governance processes, warning troublemakers of severe consequences.

Furthermore, Fubara warned individuals falsely included in the list against assuming unauthorized roles, emphasizing that anyone caught would face legal repercussions for forgery and impersonation.

The Governor urged all parties involved to prioritize peace and unity within the party, emphasizing the need to focus on governance rather than engaging in needless political maneuvers.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

