Security News

Over 30 killed as suspected herdsmen invade Kogi community

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen invaded the Agojeju-Odo community in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing scores.

It was gathered that the gun-wielding men stormed the community in the early hours of Friday, April 5, 2024, and opened fire on residents.

According to reports, over 30 corpses of men, women, and children have been recovered while some local vigilante men have moved into the bush searching for missing persons.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP William Aya, who confirmed the attack on the punch said the Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, has deployed tactical teams to the area.

“Yes, there was an attack in the village of Omala. The CP has deployed the enforcement team along with other security agencies,” the PPRO said.

Aya noted that an investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the attack and to unravel the perpetrators.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
