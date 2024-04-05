Menu
Traditions and Culture

Olubadan-designate Olakulehin returns to Ibadan, set for coronation

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, has returned to his residence in Alalubosa, Ibadan, dispelling concerns that his absence has stirred among the Olubadan-in-council and the residents of Ibadan and its environs.

The vacancy in the Olubadan stool arose following the passing of the 42nd Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, at the age of 81.

Addressing journalists after paying a visit to the incoming monarch, Osi Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lateef Adebimpe, accompanied by three other prominent Chiefs, assured the public that Olakulehin is in good health.

“We have not had the pleasure of seeing our Kabiyies, Owolabi Olakulehin, in our midst for a while now as we have been making preparations for his coronation ceremony as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland,” Oba Lateef Adebimpe stated. “We are grateful to God that he is well, and soon he will ascend the throne of his ancestors. We will convey what we have witnessed here to our colleagues.”

Also present at the meeting were Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole; Ashipa Olubadan, Abiodun Kola-Daisi; and Asipa Balogun Olubadan, Oba Kola Adegbola.

As per the traditional chieftaincy arrangement in Ibadanland, the next Olubadan will be the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin. In line with Ibadan’s chieftaincy protocol, for Olakulehin to assume the position of Olubadan, he must be nominated by the next individual in his lineage, Otun Balogun Tajudeen Ajibola, during a meeting convened by the most senior chief in the opposing lineage (Ladoja), within 21 days of the monarch’s demise.

Meanwhile, preparations for Olakulehin’s coronation ceremony are underway, with his family commencing the distribution of attire for the auspicious event.

