Traditions and Culture

Olubadan-Designate Oba Owolabi Olakulehin Set to Meet Ibadan Kingmakers Today

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, is scheduled to convene with the Ibadan kingmakers today, Friday.

He is presently situated at his private residence at No 1, Cassia Street, Alalubosa Government Reserved Area in the Ibadan South West Local Government Area of the state. This information was revealed by a family source during a telephone conversation with our staff

The source further stated that Olakulehin is expected to make his inaugural public appearance shortly and will also participate in the forthcoming meeting of the Council of Obas in Ibadanland. “Kabiyesi is at his house in Alalubosa as we speak. He will have a series of meetings today with the kingmakers and others,” the source mentioned.

Notably, Oba Olakulehin has remained out of public view since the demise of the late 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who ruled for two years. Oba Balogun passed away at the age of 81.

