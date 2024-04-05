Nobody died in stampede during distribution of palliatives in Katsina — Police

The Police Command in Katsina State has dismissed as false, the report making the rounds in social media that eight persons died in a stampede during distribution of palliatives.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Abubakar Aliyu, on Thursday in Katsina.

“Katsina State Police Command is aware of the recent misinformation making the rounds in social media alleging the deaths of eight people at GRA Katsina as a result of a stampede.

“We wish to categorically clarify the misinformation in circulation,” he said.

He revealed that: “Following a thorough investigation and verification of the facts surrounding the matter.

“We can confirm that on the April 3, 2024, a former gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Yakubu Lado-Danmarke, shared alms/palliatives to some members of the public at GRA Katsina.

“As a result of which the venue of the distribution was heavily crowded thereby obstructing vehicular movement and public thoroughfare.”

However, he said, the command made adequate deployment of personnel to the venue to ensure a seamless distribution process and safety of the members of the public.

According to him, nobody died during the distribution of the palliatives.

Aliyu said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, therefore urged the public to always rely on credible sources of information and official statements from the command for accurate and verified information.

The CP further cautioned the public against sharing unverified information especially on social media platforms for peace in the state.

“The command remains committed to providing timely updates and transparent information on matters concerning public safety and security,” he qouted the CP as saying.