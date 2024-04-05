Menu
Search
Subscribe
NiMets

NiMet forecasts 3-day thunderstorms, sunshine from Friday

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and sunshine across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja predicted a sunny atmosphere over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Friday.

The agency envisaged isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Zamfara and Kaduna states during the afternoon and evening periods.

According to the agency, sunny skies with few cloud patches are expected over the North Central region during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi and Kwara states.

“The southern region should be cloudy with spells of sunshine, more cloud build up is expected over the coastal parts, with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states during the morning hours.

” Isolated thunderstorms are expected over the South West Inland including the coastal parts of Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states later in the day,” it said.

NiMet predicted sunny skies on Saturday with few cloud patches over parts of the North West, and parts of the North East to be sunny and dry during the morning hours.

The agency anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Zamfara, Taraba and Kaduna states later in the day.

According to NiMet, the North Central should be Sunny with few cloud patches during the morning hours.

“Progressing into the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi and Kwara states.

“The southern region should be cloudy with spells of sunshine, more cloud build up is expected over the coastal parts. There are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ogun states during the morning hours.

“In the afternoon and evening period, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states,” it said.

NiMet forecast sunny skies on Sunday with few cloud patches over the northern region throughout the forecast period.

It envisaged sunny skies with few cloud patches over the North Central region with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara and Kogi states during the morning hours.

The agency anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory and Plateau states later in the day.

‘The southern region should be cloudy with spells of sunshine, more cloud build up is anticipated over the coastal parts during the morning hours.

” Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Lagos and Bayelsa States.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur. Public should take adequate precaution,” it said.

The agency urged Airline operators to get updated weather reports and forecasts from its office for effective planning in their operations. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc Declares Final Dividend of N2.20 per Share
Next article
One killed, Two Injured In Anambra Auto Crash
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Bandits kill 7, abduct 13 family members in Kaduna and FCT

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have launched fresh attacks in...

FCMB Asset Management Limited Holds Retirement Planning Webinar

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Investing towards the long term and...

Naira appreciates by 0.6% at the NAFEM Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira appreciated against the US...

EFCC Apprehends 39 suspected internet fraudsters in Benin

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Bandits kill 7, abduct 13 family members in Kaduna and FCT

Security News 0
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Bandits have launched fresh attacks in...

FCMB Asset Management Limited Holds Retirement Planning Webinar

Companies & Markets 0
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Investing towards the long term and...

Naira appreciates by 0.6% at the NAFEM Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
April 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira appreciated against the US...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com