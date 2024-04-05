Menu
AnalysisTinubunomics Policies

Nigeria’s President Tinubu Targets Inflation Slump

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his commitment to addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges, emphasizing that his administration will work tirelessly to navigate the country through these tough times. Speaking at a gathering with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council and the Independent Campaign Council in Abuja, Tinubu highlighted his determination to lead Nigeria toward prosperity.

In his remarks, Tinubu underscored the significance of education in combating poverty, announcing the signing of the Student Loans Re-enactment Bill into law as a crucial step toward ensuring a brighter future for Nigerian children. He emphasized that education holds the key to uplifting the less privileged and providing opportunities for socio-economic advancement.

Addressing concerns about the economy, Tinubu acknowledged the challenges of inflation but expressed optimism about the country’s economic trajectory. He reassured Nigerians that measures were in place to address inflation and stabilize the economy. Tinubu also highlighted efforts to improve revenue generation and restore Nigeria’s sovereignty on the global stage.

Regarding the student loan scheme, Tinubu reiterated the importance of education in driving progress and emphasized the government’s commitment to providing financial support to students. He emphasized that the loan scheme would enable students from all backgrounds to access quality education, paving the way for a prosperous future.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives echoed Tinubu’s sentiments, assuring Nigerians that obstacles hindering access to student loans had been addressed. Gboyega Isiaka, Chairman of the Committee on Student Loans, disclosed that funds for the loan scheme would be sourced from one percent of all revenues accruing to the federation account. He highlighted the legislative amendments aimed at strengthening the student loan system and ensuring its sustainability.

In conclusion, Tinubu urged citizens to maintain faith in Nigeria and support the government’s efforts to drive progress and development. He emphasized the importance of perseverance and collective action in overcoming challenges and building a prosperous nation.

