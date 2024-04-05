Nigeria Introduces New National Identity Card with Payment and Social Service Features

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), is set to unveil a new National Identity Card featuring payment and social service functionalities.

This initiative, developed in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS), aims to provide an innovative identity solution with integrated payment capabilities for various social and financial services.

According to Dr. Kayode Adegoke, the Head of Corporate Communications at NIMC, the project will be facilitated by AfriGO, a domestic card scheme. The new National ID card, equipped with verifiable identity features, is sanctioned by the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007, which mandates the issuance of a General Multipurpose card (GMPC) to Nigerians and legal residents.

The card is designed to fulfill several purposes, including physical identification, access to government and private services, financial inclusion, citizen empowerment, and fostering national participation. Only individuals registered with the National Identification Number (NIN) will qualify for the card, which will adhere to international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Additionally, cardholders will have the option to link their cards to bank accounts for use as debit or prepaid cards. This integration aims to provide financial access to underserved communities and facilitate participation in government intervention programs.

NIMC emphasizes its commitment to data protection and compliance with international security standards to safeguard cardholders’ personal information. Key features of the new National ID card include machine-readable zones, ICAO-compliant document numbers, travel and health insurance details, as well as biometric authentication through fingerprints and photos.

Moreover, the card will support offline transactions in areas with limited network coverage and function as a debit or prepaid card for both banked and unbanked individuals. Requests for cards can be made online, at commercial banks, participating agencies, or NIMC offices nationwide, ensuring accessibility to all eligible citizens and legal residents.