Naira appreciates by 0.6% at the NAFEM Window

April 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira appreciated against the US Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Thursday, April 4 by 0.6 per cent or N7.78 rise to close at N1,255.07/$1 compared with the previous day’s value of N1,262.85/$1.

The value of foreign exchange (FX) trades during the session went down by $27.19 million or 16.4 per cent to $138.99 million from $166.18 million.

Also at the parallel market, the Nigerian Naira appreciated by N5 against the Dollar during the trading day to close at N1,240/$1 compared with the N1,245/$1 it quoted at midweek.

The Naira also improved its value against the Pound Sterling in the official market by N79.81 to sell at N1,591.75/£1 compared with the preceding session’s N1,671.56/£1 and against the Euro, it scaled up N67.68 to quote at N1,365.15/€1 versus Wednesday’s rate of N1,432.83/€1.(www.naija247news.com).