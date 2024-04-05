Naira abuse: Court convicts Bobrisky, fixes April 9 for sentencing

A Federal High Court in Lagos delivered a verdict on Friday, convicting the well-known Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, for mutilating Naira notes. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuted the case against him.

Presiding judge, Justice Abimbola Awogboro, reached the decision after Bobrisky pleaded guilty to the charge brought against him by the EFCC. The court scheduled April 9 for sentencing and ordered Bobrisky to be remanded in EFCC custody.

The EFCC had filed a six-count charge against Bobrisky on Thursday, but the arraignment took place on Friday. The charges included allegations of tampering with Naira notes and money laundering.

During the proceedings, Bobrisky’s prosecutor, Mr. Suleiman Suleiman, informed the court that Bobrisky had agreed to plead guilty to counts one to four while requesting counts five and six to be struck out. The court granted the request and struck out the two counts.

Bobrisky’s plea was followed by a brief review of the case by the investigating police officer, Mr. Bolaji Temitope of the EFCC. Temitope stated that during the investigation, videos were discovered showing Bobrisky mutilating Naira notes. Bobrisky admitted to being the person in the videos when confronted by the EFCC.

In his plea for leniency, Bobrisky, who identified himself as a social media influencer with five million followers, expressed regret for his actions and requested a second chance to educate his followers about the illegality of mutilating Naira notes.

The defense counsel, represented by Mr. Ayo Olumofin, appealed for a non-custodial sentence for Bobrisky.

Following the proceedings, the court reserved sentencing for April 9 and ordered Bobrisky to be remanded in EFCC custody until then.