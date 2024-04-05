Menu
Moody’s See UBA Leads Capital Gap Among Nigerian Banks, Stanbic IBTC with Lowest Shortfall

Date:

Moody’s indicates that UBA (United Bank for Africa) has the largest difference or “gap” between its current capital and the amount required to meet the new capital requirements set by Nigerian regulators. On the other hand, Stanbic IBTC, a Nigerian unit of South Africa’s Standard Bank Group, has the smallest shortfall or “gap” between its current capital and the required amount. In other words, UBA needs to raise the most additional capital to comply with the new regulations, while Stanbic IBTC needs to raise the least additional capital.

Moody’s Investors Service anticipates substantial consolidation within the sector, especially for banks unable to secure the necessary capital. The exclusion of retained earnings from qualifying capital could further complicate recapitalization efforts, the rating agency noted.

Under the new regulations, the Central Bank of Nigeria has raised the threshold for operating an international bank to N500 billion ($359 million) from N50 billion. Banks with operations solely within the country must now maintain a capital base of 200 billion naira, up from N25 billion. Additionally, banks are prohibited from using accumulated earnings or debt to meet the new capital requirements.

Among the 12 listed banks in Nigeria, only Ecobank Nigeria Ltd’s Nigerian subsidiary is exempt from raising additional capital. The remaining banks must either attract new investors or encourage existing shareholders to purchase fresh stock. United Bank for Africa plc faces the largest capital gap of N384 billion, while Stanbic IBTC has the smallest at N90 billion.

Despite requests for comment on their recapitalization strategies, some banks, including Access Holdings Plc and Zenith Bank, remained silent. The central bank has given lenders one month to submit their plans.

The enhanced capital requirements, according to Moody’s, are a positive development for the banking sector. Strengthened balance sheets will enable banks to expand their loan portfolios while absorbing potential credit losses.

This move echoes the central bank’s previous capital requirement hike in 2004, which triggered a wave of mergers, reducing the number of commercial lenders from 89 to 25. Analysts anticipate a similar outcome this time, with smaller banks considering mergers to meet the new capital demands.

